Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,800 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

