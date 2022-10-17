Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 411.33 ($4.97).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 88 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 165.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.34. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33). The company has a market capitalization of £411.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

In other news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 25,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £30,250 ($36,551.47). In other Synthomer news, insider Lily Liu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £3,860 ($4,664.09). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £30,250 ($36,551.47). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,921,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

