Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT Lowered to €27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $10.78 on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

