TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TUI has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of GBX 156 ($1.88).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 117.95 ($1.43) on Thursday. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 101.45 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

