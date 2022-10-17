Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 810 ($9.79) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kenmare Resources Trading Up 1.2 %
LON KMR opened at GBX 408 ($4.93) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £387.28 million and a P/E ratio of 323.81.
Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.
Further Reading
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.