Berenberg Bank Boosts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 810 ($9.79) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

LON KMR opened at GBX 408 ($4.93) on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £387.28 million and a P/E ratio of 323.81.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Tom Hickey bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £160,000 ($193,330.11).

(Get Rating)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.