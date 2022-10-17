Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($76.12) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,367.69 ($64.86).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,751.50 ($57.41) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,867.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.00 billion and a PE ratio of 488.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.70%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

