Barclays Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $55.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.00 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 34,906,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,913,000 after buying an additional 112,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $250,108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

