Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

