Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 740,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 550,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Read More
