Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 34.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

BrightView Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BV opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BrightView has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrightView by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BrightView by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,554,000 after buying an additional 131,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BrightView by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in BrightView by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 277,640 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

