Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE BERY opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

