Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 37,037 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $49,629.58. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 154,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $6,802,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,119,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 259.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,025,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $10.88.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

