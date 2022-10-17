Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immutep by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Immutep during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Stock Performance

IMMP stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

