Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIM. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 224.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $13.68.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.