Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIM. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 224.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $13.68.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
