Comparing Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million 1.90 -$190,000.00 ($0.01) -18.00 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.56 -$29.93 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Kidoz has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kidoz and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -5.55% -8.63% -6.60% Bowlero N/A -118.29% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kidoz and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kidoz presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 1,066.67%. Bowlero has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Kidoz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Bowlero.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bowlero beats Kidoz on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

