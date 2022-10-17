TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Head-To-Head Contrast

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Royale Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.24 $103.33 million $0.08 46.88 Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TETRA Technologies and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.33%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Risk & Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 2.26% 14.72% 3.71% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Royale Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

