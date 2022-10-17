Comparing China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) and Its Rivals

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare China Zenix Auto International to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% China Zenix Auto International Competitors -301.23% -5.68% -3.77%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International Competitors 419 2148 2919 41 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Zenix Auto International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 48.41%. Given China Zenix Auto International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Zenix Auto International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International’s competitors have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million -$61.16 million -0.46 China Zenix Auto International Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 11.24

China Zenix Auto International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

China Zenix Auto International competitors beat China Zenix Auto International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

