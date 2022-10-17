Brokerages Set Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Blockchain

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,490 shares of company stock worth $132,104. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Blockchain will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

