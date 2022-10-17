Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Abiomed Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $299,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $42,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Abiomed by 55.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,499,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 102.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $249.28 on Wednesday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.09. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

