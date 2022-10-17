Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $168.25

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 257,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.