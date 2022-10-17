Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price at $186.91

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.91.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 137.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $170.55 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

