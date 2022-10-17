Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Price Target at $127.17

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.17.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Block stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62. Block has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,099 shares of company stock valued at $26,929,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Block by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. American Trust bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 47.6% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

