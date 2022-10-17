Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $43.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,468,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

