Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $4.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 3.4 %

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.67. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of Two Harbors Investment are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.66%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 194,478 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.1% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 67.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

