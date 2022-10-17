Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $9.39

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.39.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Angi Stock Performance
Shares of ANGI opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Angi has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.
