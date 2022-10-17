Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $108.60

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIMO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.