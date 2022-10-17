Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $215.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Chart Industries Stock Down 7.8 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $183.18 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 151.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.76.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

