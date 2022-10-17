New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Raised to C$1.50

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.60.

NGD opened at $0.88 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $598.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in New Gold by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in New Gold by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

