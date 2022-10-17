Scotiabank Downgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.30.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,495,000 after acquiring an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.