Scotiabank Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.61.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $309.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 88.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,515,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 693,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,712 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

