Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $6.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 180.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

