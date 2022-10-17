Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $6.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Uranium Energy Stock Down 6.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 180.09 and a beta of 2.10.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
