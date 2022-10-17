Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITRG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

