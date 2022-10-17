AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at National Bank Financial

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AbraSilver Resource Stock Down 6.8 %

OTC:ABBRF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. AbraSilver Resource has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as a precious metals exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Diablillos property that covers an area of approximately 79 square kilometers located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas property covering an area of 6,300 ha in Chubut Province, Argentina.

