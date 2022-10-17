Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ERELY opened at $8.50 on Friday. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

