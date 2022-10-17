Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Foran Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTC FMCXF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.
About Foran Mining
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foran Mining (FMCXF)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.