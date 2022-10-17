Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2022

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTC FMCXF opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

About Foran Mining



Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

