Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Safestore Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.10.
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safestore (SFSHF)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.