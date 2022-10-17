The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPPF opened at 9.35 on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 12-month low of 7.75 and a 12-month high of 10.75.

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

