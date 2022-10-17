AlphaValue Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Reduce

AlphaValue lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $570.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

