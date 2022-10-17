Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$117.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1713 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

