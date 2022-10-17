WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at Desjardins

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.17.

WSP Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $106.31 on Thursday. WSP Global has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $149.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.74.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

