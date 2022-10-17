Stifel Nicolaus Trims Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Target Price to C$24.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SISXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Savaria Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Savaria has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

