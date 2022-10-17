Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target to CHF 55

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Temenos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Temenos Stock Down 7.7 %

TMSNY opened at $52.10 on Friday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $168.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

