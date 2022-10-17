Societe Generale Downgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($163.27) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

