Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Trading Up 3.3 %
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
