Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Trading Up 3.3 %

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

