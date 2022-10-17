Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 22.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 13.30.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YZOFF opened at 1.20 on Friday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 12-month low of 1.20 and a 12-month high of 2.45.
About Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock
