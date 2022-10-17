Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 22.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 13.30.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YZOFF opened at 1.20 on Friday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 12-month low of 1.20 and a 12-month high of 2.45.

About Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company researchs, develops, produces, and sells optical fiber and cable products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Optical Fibres and Optical Fibre Preforms, and Optical Fibre Cables segments.

