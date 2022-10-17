Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

