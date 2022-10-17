Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Shurgard Self Storage from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shurgard Self Storage Stock Down 12.0 %

OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

