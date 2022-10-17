Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATZAF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

