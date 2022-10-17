Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.38.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$19.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.96.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

