Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday.

Marimaca Copper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CROJF opened at $2.53 on Friday. Marimaca Copper has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

